1963-2022
KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
A visitation will be held TODAY, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any wildlife habitat preservation charity would be appreciated by the family.
