Robert "Bob" A. DeAngelis

1963-2022

KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

A visitation will be held TODAY, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any wildlife habitat preservation charity would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Bob’s Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com


