Nov. 10, 1941—Nov. 27, 2022

KENOSHA—Robert “Bob” A. Sabin, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on November 10, 1941 to the late John and Lucille (Hawes) Sabin in Kenosha. As a young child, he attended local schools.

Bob was employed at American Motors and in his later years at Andy’s Restaurant in Kenosha.

Bob loved going to classic car shows, watching sports and western movies and visiting with friends and family.

Bob is survived by his two brothers: Charles (Jan) Sabin of Las Vegas and Harvey (Diane) Sabin of Kenosha; his children: Laurie Czarapata of Cape Coral, FL, Robert (April) Sabin, Jr. of Neillsville, WI, Cindy Perez of Woodstock, IL and Jeffrey Sabin of Oak Creek, WI; his eight grandchildren: Brook Stepien, Brittany Shaw, David Wolfe, Mark Burdo, Chelsey Matthews, Tyler Sabin. Brett Sabin, Jeremy Sabin; along with great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece, Amber Cochran and his nephews: Douglas and Travis Sabin.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Sabin.

Funeral Services for Bob will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Bob’s Online Memorial Book