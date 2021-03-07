1948 — 2021

Robert “Bob” Charles Vassallo, age 72, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Born in Racine, WI on September 14, 1948, Robert was the son of the late Charles Vassallo and Kathleen (Jellyman) and Vincent Vassallo.

On September 13, 1991, he was united in marriage to Sheila (Tribur) Miles. Their union was blessed with 29 years of marriage and together they share 3 beautiful children from a previous marriage.

From 1968 until 1970, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Robert was employed as a machine operator for Ganton Manufacturing for 14 years. He was an avid Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan along with other sports. He enjoyed working in the yard and tending to the flowers.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sheila Vassallo; his children, Destiny Vassallo, Sara Miles and Aaron Long; his 3 grandchildren, his sisters, Susan (David) Tarwid, Jean Vassallo, Nancy (Paul) Meylink and Patti Vassallo and many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law David Tarwid.