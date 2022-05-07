May 19, 1934—April 26, 2022

Robert “Bob” Gustav Grulke, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on April 26, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born May 19, 1934 to Herbert and Ruth Grulke in Kenosha, WI. Bob’s family moved to Zion, IL in his early years to be part of the Christian Catholic Church and to help work with the family floral business. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Anne Solberg at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Zion, IL on August 22, 1953. Bob graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL with a degree in Civil Engineering and worked as a civil servant for the US Navy for 30 years.

After retirement he kept busy at the Anderson Apple Orchard and Precision Roofing, Inc. both in Zion, IL.

A lifelong member of the Methodist Churches in Zion and Winthrop Harbor his faith was a cornerstone of his life. He served on many church boards over the years and could often be found working at the church.

People knew Bob for his tireless efforts in the local communities. He was elected to several terms on the Zion Benton High School School Board, was a member of the Rotary Club of North Chicago and Co-Founder of the Illinois Beach Sunrise Rotary Club. A highlight of his life was the student exchange programs with American Field Service (AFS) and Rotary Clubs, hosting over 30 students from around the world throughout the years.

He was also a member of the International Rotarian Golf fellowship, served on the Board of Directors for Windy Tots Playschool and Day Care Center, and volunteered to give tours at the Shiloh House to share his knowledge of Zion history.

Bob was a good, honest, hardworking man and friend to many. He had a love of the outdoors, sports, traveling, gardening, working with his hands and building things. Some favorite memories were of ski trips to the Colorado mountains with family and visiting friends who lived there.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Grulke; four daughters: Terryl (Joe) Rajcevich, Mollie Grulke Mercado, Tracey Nixon, Meganne (Tom) Pierson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister Sally (L. Nate) Naden. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Herbert Grulke and Roger Grulke; and infant granddaughter Sarah Pierson.

A memorial service will be held on May 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 2935 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial United Methodist Church (M.U.M.C.) or Illinois Beach Sunrise Rotary Club are appreciated.

Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com for more details. Memorial service available for livestream, http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiNTocRkJLaiG65tQ6_iiEA.