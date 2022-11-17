March 13, 1944—Oct. 29, 2022

WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Robert “Bob” J. Thompson, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully at 3:05 a..m on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Robert was born on March 13, 1944, in Leona, WI and worked at Lefel and Ladish TriClover in Pleasant Prairie, WI for 30 years. He retired on April 1, 2000, and moved to Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Robert married June Hicks on June 13, 1964.

Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, scrapping, listening to Elvis music, and going to the casino. He was an avid Packer fan and loved spending time with his grandkids and his beloved dog, Missy.

Robert is survived by his wife, June (Hicks) Thompson; sisters: Della (Lehman), Hazel Thompson, and Judy Thompson; four kids: Jeff (Myra) Thompson, Rick (Kim) Thompson, Dan (Jodi) Thompson, and Tara (fiance, Porfirio “Jesse”) Thompson; 15 grandkids; and 19 great-grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother; sister; and four kids, Robert Thompson, Darrin Thompson, Bradley Thompson, and an angel baby.

