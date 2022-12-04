Robert “Bob” Lee Peterson, age 91, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He is survived by his 5 children, Leanne (Dan) Bilhorn, Cynthia (Jeff) Cederlind, Carey (Bob) Gordon, Bryan (Laura) Peterson, and Julie (Mike) Rodriguez; his 13 grandchildren; his 16 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Patricia (Keith) Palm and Donna Peterson.

In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Gladys Peterson.

Funeral services honoring Robert’s life will be held privately. Memorial remembrances made to Pine Valley Bible Camp www.pinevalleycamp.org in Robert’s name would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101