Robert "Bob" P. Tudjan

Aug. 8, 1929 - April 2, 2023

KENOSHA - Robert "Bob" P. Tudjan, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023 at Casa Dell Mare, Kenosha, WI, forty seven days following the death of his twin brother Richard.

He was born in Kenosha, on August 8, 1929 to the late Charles and Mary (Slamar) Tudjan. On May 30, 1953 he married Lois Mae Bennett. They were blessed with over 51 years of marriage before Lois passed away in 2004.

After high school, Bob joined the Army with his twin brother, Richard. Upon returning from military service, he worked at Simmons Factory in Kenosha before being hired by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, retiring in April, 1985. He owned and operated Tudjan's Antenna Service for many years with the help of his son, Scott and his brother, Ed.

After retirement he and Lois moved to Mesa, AZ, returning for health reasons in 2019. While in Arizona he drove a school bus for 11 years to keep himself busy. Bob usually greeted everyone with a smile followed by a wise crack or two.

Bob was a sports fan, watching golf, college basketball and football, and especially cheering on the Packers. He loved to play racquetball, playing well into his 80's.

He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ. He was a dedicated supporter of many charities. However, none greater than donating his body for research to the Medical College of Wisconsin.

He is survived by his children: Kim (Barb) Tudjan, Vickie (Rick) Kuiper, Robin Olsen, JoDee (Jerry) Jacobs, Scott (Jeanie) Tudjan and Jackie (Kevin) Larsen.

Bob is further survived by grandchildren: Sheri Tudjan, Sarah (Brad) Parise, Emily (Christopher) Barker, Maggie (Vinny) Rottino, Paula (Cody) Winiarski, Ricky Kuiper (Alondra), Eric (Kristen) Olsen, Courtney (Frank) Olson, Jared (Katelin) Jacobs, Nathan Larsen, Loren (Austin) Haga and Ryan Larsen (Taylor); great-grandchildren: Alexis, Gabriella, Mia, Sophia, Henry, Beau, Adrienne, Olivia, Cecelia, Caleb, Matthew, Daniel, Olie, Frankie, Nora, Jackson, Sulli, and Remmi. In addition, he is survived by many thoughtful nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends both in Kenosha and Mesa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, daughter, Kelly Marie, parents, brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Dorothy Tudjan; twin brother, Richard, who recently passed away on February 13, 2023.

Bob's family would like to thank the caring staff at Casa Del Mare and Hospice House for his care during the past nine months.

A combined Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Bob and Dick will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 714-49th Street, Kenosha.

Donations may be made in Bob's memory to a charity of your choice.

