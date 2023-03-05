Robert Bruno

June 6, 1932 - Feb. 22, 2023

KENOSHA - Robert Bruno, 90, of Kenosha passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Brookside Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born June 6, 1932 in Kenosha the son of the late Joseph and Albina Bruno. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

He married Nancy Hawthorn August 19, 1951. Robert was employed at American Brass for over 40 years until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all his passion was to purchase Chevy trucks and to collect and trade guns.

Survivors include his three daughters: Patricia Grissom, Kathleen Brunero, Carolyn (Don) Soderstrom; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Nancy.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at The Village Pub (Legion Hall), 307 N. Cogswell Dr., Silver Lake, WI 53170 starting at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow. Thank you to all the staff at Brookside for their compassionate care.