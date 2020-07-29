Robert Emil Puntillo

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ann, his children, Jake (Kacy) Puntillo and Sydney Puntillo; his one grandchild that is on the way; his sisters, Susan Puntillo and Terry Walker; his brother, Kelly Puntillo; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Liz Puntillo, Teri (Marty) LeMay, Phillip Walker, John (Jeanette) Hamm, Michael Hamm and his mother-in-law Virginia Hamm; his grand puppy, Oakley; and many loving nieces and nephews and golf buddies.

A gathering of relatives and friends for Robert will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Kenosha Firefighter C.A.R.E., 3030 39th Ave. #126 Kenosha, WI 53144, Pleasant Prairie Firefighters Charities or Pleasant Prairie K9 Unit would be appreciated. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.