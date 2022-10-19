Robert G. Clarke

Bob was an aviation enthusiast. He spent 19 years as Chief Pilot for Gateway Technical College and five years at Fox Valley Community College. He was a member of various organizations including the Westosha Flying Club, AOPA, and the EAA. Bob was an FAA Flight Examiner and was inducted to the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame. He was the self-published author of "The Wing is the Thing" and took much pride in being the safest pilot he could be, as well as sharing that knowledge with others. He enjoyed taking his family on airplane trips, and golfing. He also volunteered on several Christian missionary trips, and lead bible studies, both in his home and at church, he liked to focus on the power of prayer and the history of America.