Robert G. Clarke
1930 – 2022
KENOSHA - Robert Gene Clarke, 92 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.
He was born June 17, 1930, in Everett, WA, the son of the late John and Ethel (Lasswell) Clarke.
Bob was an aviation enthusiast. He spent 19 years as Chief Pilot for Gateway Technical College and five years at Fox Valley Community College. He was a member of various organizations including the Westosha Flying Club, AOPA, and the EAA. Bob was an FAA Flight Examiner and was inducted to the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame. He was the self-published author of "The Wing is the Thing" and took much pride in being the safest pilot he could be, as well as sharing that knowledge with others. He enjoyed taking his family on airplane trips, and golfing. He also volunteered on several Christian missionary trips, and lead bible studies, both in his home and at church, he liked to focus on the power of prayer and the history of America.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 42 years, Treva (nee Rudnick); children: Robert (Lucille) Clarke, Carol (Dave) Mulligan, John (Terri) Clarke, and Mollie (John) Hill; step-children: Terrece Crawford and Karlene Clarke; sister, JoAnn Cline; sisters-in-law: Claire Clarke and Sheri Clarke; grandchildren: Bobby, Richard, Michael (Marianne) Clarke, Kate White, David Goodwin, Amy (Joe) ClarkeSievers, Ellen (Adam) ClarkePorte, and Allison Clarke; step-grandchildren: Rio, Richard, Abby, Matthew Johnson, Jacob (Kate) Crawford, and Charles Crawford; 11 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his previous wife Lucille; brothers, Ray, Joe, and Richard; and brother-in-law Lee Cline.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 12:00 noon and interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Missionary Aviation Fellowship, PO Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653, or Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 in his memory.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Bob's Online Memorial Book at: