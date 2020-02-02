September 11, 1938—January 29, 2020

Robert H. Enstad, age 81 of Kenosha, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Aurora Hospital.

Born in Pine City, MN on September 11, 1938, Robert, “Bob” Enstad was the son of Carl and Austred (Oas) Enstad. He grew up in River Falls, WI where he graduated from high school in 1957. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin – River Falls and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Indiana University in 1961. He worked as a reporter, writer and editor for the Chicago Tribune for 36 years, retiring in 1998.

From early years on, Bob was a gregarious individual who loved to talk to everyone. In his teenage years he developed an interest in politics and wrote a column for the River Falls Journal. As a junior in high school he obtained press credentials to the 1956 National Democratic Convention in Chicago, where he watched newsmen interview and report on the convention. It was this experience that cemented his interest in journalism.