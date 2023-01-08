Robert H. McFall

1929-2023

KENOSHA - Robert H. "Bob" McFall, 93, of Kenosha, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Bob was born at home on October 21, 1929, in Terre Haute, IN, to the late Harry and Lula Mae (Nightlinger) McFall. He was educated in Terre Haute, graduating from Wiley High School and from Indiana State University for his Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

In 1950, he married Frances A. Burdg. They recently celebrated their 72nd Anniversary. Their bond was one of strong love and devotion, humor and grace. Amid the bustle of family life, they always showed great pleasure in each other's company.

As a public-school teacher in Indiana, he concentrated on science at the high school level. In the summers he taught drivers education; students remember that he would prepare them for their upcoming driving challenges such as parking at the local drive-in. Athletics and coaching were a central part of his career. He coached several sports, over time concentrating on track and field, and cross country.

Upon retiring from public teaching, he coached track and cross country at the college level at Webster University and the girls of Visitation Academy in St. Louis, MO, which won the state championship. He also ran in numerous road races and two marathons.

Bob and Frances retired to the St. Louis area in 1989, a good location for a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Bob became active in progressive causes related to the environment and social justice. His fondness for the natural environment was also expressed in birdwatching. Their travel adventures always incorporated birdwatching with him logging over 500 species of birds in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

In 2004, they moved to the Kenosha area to be near family. They participated in ALL (Adventures in Lifelong Learning); Bob led a set of lessons for the ALL Bridge Group. They also kept up with the Audobon Society and the YMCA.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Frances A. McFall; a brother, John (Judy) McFall; seven children: Stephanie (David Smith) McFall, Shannon McFall, David McFall, Susan (John) Harshey, Daniel (Glenda) McFall, Douglas McFall, and Sally (Jim) Jackson; 11 grandchildren: Zephyr Waddell, Megan and Russell Liscomb, Matthew McFall, Zachary McFall, Danielle Horvatin, Tyler Harshey, Leslie Caparelli, Morgan McFall-Smith, and Sam and Grace Jackson.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William McFall.

Per Bob's wishes, services were held privately. Entombment took place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

