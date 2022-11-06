Sept. 2, 1940—Oct. 25, 2022

SILVER LAKE—Robert J. “Bob” Bathery, Sr., 82, of Silver Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI. Bob was born on Monday, September 2, 1940, in Chicago, IL, to Irene Bathery.

He was a 1958 graduate of St. Benedict’s High School and continued his education at DePaul University and University of Wisconsin-Parkside where he obtained a degree in Accounting.

Bob grew up on the northside of Chicago where he began his career as an Accountant and started a family with his former wife, the late Leslie (Fowler) Bathery, until moving to Silver Lake, WI, with their four sons in 1976.

Bob enjoyed genealogy and was an avid reader of scientific research. He was a proud member of AA for the final 38 years of his life and was a loving dad, grandpa and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Survived by his children: Robert, Jr., William (Kathy), Joseph (Amy), John (Jacqueline) Bathery; grandchildren: Brianna, Beau, Cassie, Jake, Alyssa, Tyler, Grace, Dillon, Sadie.

Preceded in death by his mother, Irene Bathery.

The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life.

Memorials in Robert J. Bathery’s memory to Center for Independence Through Conductive Education at www.cfimove.org would be greatly appreciated by his family.

Services were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL. 60081.