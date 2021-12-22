April 14, 1947 — Dec. 12, 2021

LITTLETON, CO —Robert J. “Bob” Kramsvogel, age 74, of Littleton, CO, was born to eternal life Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Bob was born April 14, 1947 in Kenosha to Robert L and Diana (Jorgensen) Kramsvogel. He attended schools in Kenosha, graduating from Tremper High School in 1966.

On June 12, 1971 he was united in marriage to Vonne Daubner of Ellison Bay, WI . They celebrated 50 years together this year. They have two loving daughters Courtney Kramsvogel and Hilary Kramsvogel.

He owned and operated print shops in Kenosha, Racine, Denver, CO and Columbine, CO, retiring in 2012. After retirement he became a valued groundskeeper at a local Colorado golf club.

Bob was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and golfing. A true fan of the Green Bay Packers, Bob also supported the Denver Broncos. He will truly be missed for his ready smile, infectious laugh, witty sense of humor, wonderful personality, unconditional loyalty, inspiring strength and genuine friendship.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Vonne; two daughters: Courtney and Hilary Kramsvogel; his mother Diana Kramsvogel of Kenosha; sisters: Dianne Hegewald, Gail Ade (Michael); and brother Thomas all of Kenosha. He also leaves behind many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Kramsvogel, sister Kay Plowman, mother and father-in-law Steve and Marie Daubner. Many other family members and close friends also have gone before him.

At Bob’s request, there will be no formal funeral or burial service. Celebrations of Bob’s life will take place in Littleton, CO, Kenosha and Door County at a later date.