Jan. 27, 1934—Feb. 8, 2023

KENOSHA—Robert J. Muth, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha.

Born on January 27, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of the late John and Lydia (Jansen) Muth. He grew up attending local schools and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Marquette University. He later continued to take courses with the University of Indiana to continue his education in banking.

Robert retired as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending from BMO Harris Bank in Kenosha. He spent 46 years working for numerous banks throughout his career.

On June 18, 1955, he was united in marriage to Jean Gresser in St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Their union was blessed with 67 years of marriage and 2 children.

Robert enjoyed watching baseball and football- especially the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. He loved golfing with Jean at the Kenosha Country Club on the weekends and bowling in his “spare” time. He was always willing to help, was humble and involved in many organizations. He was part of the Lions Club, Rotary, school board of St. Mary’s Academy of Milwaukee, and the Serra Board with St. Mary’s.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean; his daughter, Karen Ann (Curt) Borsheim; his grandchildren, Kyle (Kim) Borsheim, Dr. Kirsten (Eric Brown) Borsheim, Andrew Borsheim, and Allison Borsheim; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Aiden Borsheim.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, James Allen Muth; his sister, Joan and his brother, Jerry.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue, Kenosha. Entombment will be held privately. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org.

Jean would like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Kelly with St. Croix Hospice for the compassion and excellent care given to Robert.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101