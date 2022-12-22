Jan. 25, 1926—Dec. 18, 2022

PADDOCK LAKE—Robert J. Smick, 96 years old, of Paddock Lake, WI, beloved husband of Dawn (Cooksey) Smick, son of Roy and Pearl (Davidson) Smick, born on January 25, 1926 in Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022.

He attended grade school and high school in Bluff, IL. In 1944, Bob joined the Navy and served during World War II on the USS Terror and the SS Adams. Both ships were hit by enemy fire while he was on board at Okinawa. The Adams had to be scraped after it was hit the second time. The majority of Bob’s two years was on the USS Terror. He was honorably discharged on May 28, 1946.

In 1947, he attended Carthage College, Carthage, IL and graduated in May of 1950. Bob met his wife, Dawn at Carthage and they were married on August 25, 1951 in Chicago, IL. One week later, he started at Des Moines College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. Bob graduated in 1956 after his internship in Des Moines. In September of 1956, they moved to Paddock Lake where they started his practice and continued for the next 37 years.

Survivors include, his wife of 71 years, Dawn; goddaughter, Mary (David) Heyden Anderson; and their son, Theodore. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Pearl Smick. A special thank you to Mary MeLafferty for her wonderful support through the years.

Burial with military honors will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carthage College. Please sign the online guestbook for Bob at www.strangfh.com.