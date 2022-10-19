 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Jay Rosen

Robert Jay Rosen, age 64, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, WI.

Memorial services celebrating Robert’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the A. F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College in Kenosha. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the chapel that same day from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Daggett, 03001 Church Road, Petoskey, Michigan 49770, Camp Daggett Memorial Donations—Online, a camp on Walloon Lake near Robert’s hometown. The Camp Daggett motto, “The Other Fellow First,” resonates now, as it has since 1925, and was woven into the fabric of Robert’s life.

