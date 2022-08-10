Oct. 21, 1957—July 30, 2022

WAUWATOSA—Robert Jay Rosen, age 64, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, WI.

Born on October 21, 1957 in Petoskey, MI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Brill) Rosen. He grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Petoskey High School and Michigan State University.

Throughout the years, Robert held marketing and communications positions in various states including Michigan, Colorado, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. He completed his career at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, spending nearly 20 years as the Associate Vice President of Communications.

Robert was generous, creative, and smart, with a sardonic wit. He gave of his time and knowledge to lift those around him. Whether coaching someone on writing a resume, or helping develop a business or marketing plan, Robert tapped his unique experiences and skills in support of the success of others. He fed the homeless in both Kenosha and Chicago and, of equal importance, took time to listen to their stories and become their friends. Despite physical challenges, Robert was an avid walker and biker, giving skiing, his favorite sport as a youth, another try in the last few years. He loved photography and travel, sharing pictures of his adventures, including his renowned “Northern Michigan Olive Burger Tour”, to the delight of his many Facebook friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister and brother-in-law, Julie Rosen and Keith Takasawa of Petoskey, MI; his nephew, Sean Takasawa of Grand Rapids, MI; his friends who became family, David and Julia Robinson of Kenosha; his dear cousins in New Mexico (particularly, Lewis Terr), Colorado, Michigan, New Hampshire and Maine; and friends around the world with whom he worked to stay connected.

Memorial services celebrating Robert’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the A. F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College in Kenosha. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the chapel that same day from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.”—Thucydides

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Daggett, 03001 Church Road, Petoskey, Michigan 49770, Camp Daggett Memorial Donations—Online, a camp on Walloon Lake near Robert’s hometown. The Camp Daggett motto, “The Other Fellow First”, resonates now, as it has since 1925, and was woven into the fabric of Robert’s life.

