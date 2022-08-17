Dec. 15, 1947—Aug. 6, 2022

ROCKTON—Robert “John” J. Van Liere, Jr., 74, of Rockton, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1947, in Wilmot, WI, the son of Robert J. and Lillian (Robers) Van Liere.

John graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He married Catherine Weber on August 7, 1971, and they spent a wonderful 42 years together. She predeceased John on June 8, 2013.

John worked as a food scientist for over 40 years. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and hunting, and possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of points of interest in the greater Wisconsin area. He was passionate about many things but also loved small talk with anyone willing to partake.

He is survived by his son, Robert John “RJ” (his wife, Carmen) Van Liere III; granddaughter, Audrey Catherine; dogs: Truffle and Boaz; nieces and nephews: Sara Van Liere, Rachael Jackson, Matt Van Liere, and Jonathon Van Liere.

At this time, no services are scheduled. Please share memories and condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.