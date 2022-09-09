Jan. 20, 1935—Sept. 4, 2022

BLUE RIVER—Robert L. Shields, 87, of Blue River died on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on January 20, 1935, in Waukegan, IL, the son of Louis F. and Vallie (Rawdon) Shields.

On April 29, 1983, Bob married his soulmate Maxine Carlin and his world revolved around her. He worked at Tri-Clover Inc for 39 1/2 years.

Bob loved collecting guns and going for long walks. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Robert is survived by his wife Maxine of Blue River; two children: Charlotte Yunkel and Dawn Ortiz; grandson: Kristopher Yunkel; stepchildren: Brenda (David) Gallo of Pleasant Prairie, Dale Gunderson of Blue River; step-grandchildren: Daryk Gunderson of Bloomington, IL, Samantha (Joe Braun) Gallo of Kenosha, Coleton (Emily Goodall) Gallo of Kenosha; step-great-grandson, Joseph David Braun; many other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Shields, in-laws, Joe and Gladys Carlin, brother-in-law, Roger Carlin.

A Celebration of Life with burial in the Blue River Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial’s in Bob’s name be directed to the Friends of Blue River, 201 Clinton St., Blue River, WI 53518.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com