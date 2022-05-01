Jan. 23, 1932—April 24, 2022

MADISON – Robert Lee Bertling, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge. He was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in Kenosha, WI, the son of Orville and Ruth (Zimdars) Bertling. Robert graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to Jean Ranous in 1953. He served in Korea with the U.S. Army from 1952-1954.

He began employment with the Wisconsin Telephone Co. in Kenosha in 1952 and moved to Watertown, WI in 1965, retiring to Legend Lake in the Shawano, WI area after a 37-year career. Robert was an Alderman in both Kenosha and Watertown, active in his church, a member of the Lions Club and a Mason.

Robert is survived by wife, Jean; son, Mike (Julie) Bertling; daughters: Kathy Reed (Pat McLoughlin) and Beth Carlson (Doug Redmond); grandchildren: Jackie (Evan) LaHaye, Paul Bertling, Joe Bertling, Nick (Anna) Reed, Allie Reed (Greg Townsend), Eric Carlson (Lia Palmer) and Annie Carlson (Kevin Koenigs); and great-grandchildren: Calvin LaHaye, Juliette LaHaye and Mara Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel at OAKWOOD VILLAGE PRAIRIE RIDGE, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022. A visitation will be held at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakwood Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

