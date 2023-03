Robert Lee Walker, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration honoring Bob’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Kenosha Moose Family Center #286, 3003 30th Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.