Celebration of Life for Robert Loss

Robert Loss passed away last year on May 21 at age 96. We can finally gather to say goodbye and remember a man who lived a full life and meant so much to his family, friends, and city. Bob moved to Kenosha with his growing family in 1953 to become School Business Administrator for the Kenosha Public Schools until his retirement in 1987. During his 67 years in Kenosha he involved himself with the city through his work, the school board, and the many civic organizations in which he was a member and leader.

As a proud Kenoshan he was a president of the Downtown Kiwanis, United Way, and Toastmasters. He was one of the founding members of the KUSD Education Foundation, the KUSD Athletic Scholarship Foundation, the KUSD 25 Year Club, and the YMCA Callahan Family Branch. He was a former member of the Kenosha Airmen Flying Club and served on the Kenosha Airport Commission for a few years. Following his retirement, during the 1990’s he served as an interim volunteer director for both the Kenosha Youth Foundation (now YMCA) and Hospice Alliance. For many years he delivered “Meals on Wheels” and was a “Volunteer Driver” for Kenosha County Programs. He was a former Director on the Advantage Bank Board (now BMO).

Bob’s family is hosting a Celebration of Life for him this Friday, July 16 at Casa Capri Restaurant, 2129 Birch Rd, Kenosha. Gathering will start at 3 p.m. and we will share memories and stories from 4 p.m.—5 p.m.