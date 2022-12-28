Robert Mullis

Feb. 17, 1953—Dec. 21, 2022

ALVIN—Robert “Commander Bob” Mullis of Alvin, WI, passed away on December 21, 2022 at the age of 69.

He was born on February 17, 1953 in Kenosha, WI to Dale and Mabel Mullis.

Growing up, he attended Kenosha schools.

On May 17, 1975 he married Elizabeth Szumowicz. Together they had two children: Nathan (Casey) Mullis and Sarah (Michael) Montemurro.

Employed over 30 years as a pipe fitter, he retired from Daimler-Chrysler. He spent his retirement doing what he loved: fishing, flying airplanes, and working on anything with a motor.

He is survived by his children; and their mother; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren. Further survived by his siblings: Sue Ann Kerkman, Nancy Wooster, Helen (Gerald) Vigansky, Barbara (LeRoy) Madsen, Gary (Anne) Malsch, Ronald (Holly) Malsch and Dale (Lynn) Malsch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: John Malsch, Richard Malsch, James Malsch and Thomas Malsch; stepfather, Wilbur Larsen.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on February 17, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Rd., Kenosha.