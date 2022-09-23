PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Robert O. Moore, Jr., a resident of Pleasant Prairie WI, died Monday September 19, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at First Christian Church, 13022-Wilmot Road, Kenosha WI 53142, or HWY C west of I-94. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of services.

Burial will take place later at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove WI.

A complete obituary will appear on the funeral home website as well as Facebook when it becomes available.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667