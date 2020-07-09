× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1952-2020

Robert R. Bonn, 68, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Halifax Nova Scotia, on April 22, 1952, he was the son of the late Roy and Irene (Conrad) Bonn.

On August 24, 1974, he married the love of his life, Michele Yung.

Robert was an Athletic Director for 38 years. He enjoyed sports, golfing but most of all spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Michele Bonn; sons, Ryan (Christine) Bonn and Steven (Meaghan) Bonn; two grandchildren, Alec and Bradyn; siblings, Gary Bonn and Karen Bonn. He is further survived by other loving family and friends

Due to the current health crisis, a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michele and Robert Bonn Athletic Endowment at

Carthage College.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Robert’s