Robert R. Hawley

May 1, 1946—April 23, 2022

KENOSHA—Robert R. Hawley, age 75, of Kenosha, passed away on April 23, 2022 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Hospital after a tough battle with cancer.

He was born in Kenosha on May 1, 1946, a son of the late Ray T. and Charlotte M. (nee Hollister) Hawley. Bob was proud of being an “Army Brat” and lived in many places as a child including Germany for three years and all over the U.S. He moved back to Kenosha in 1962 and graduated from Mary D. Bradford H.S.

On December 22, 1966, Bob was united in marriage to Kathleen Ann Rafferty. He entered the U.S. Army active duty on July 11, 1966 and was honorably discharged on July 10, 1969.

Following his discharge, he became employed at Milk Producers/Landgren’s Dairy, then at Rudy Automotive. Eventually, he landed a position with Kenosha Unified School District as a Custodian, working his way up to Head Custodian. In 1983, he went to work for Kenosha County, where he was lead man in the maintenance department at the courthouse and had five other Kenosha County buildings under his charge. He retired from the County on June 1, 2006.

Bob loved his family deeply and was always ready to lend a helping hand or share his wisdom with any of his loved ones. He very much looked forward to the family get-togethers at holidays. He was a history buff and an avid reader of current events, believing we should learn from history so as to not make the same mistakes as our predecessors. He loved golfing! At one point, he was golfing three times a week. He belonged to a golf league at Petrifying Springs Golf Course for many years and had golfed once a week until last year.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; his two sons: Michael Hawley and Brian Hawley; his two granddaughters: Crystina Hawley and Raven Rose Hawley; two sisters: Lynne (Gordon) Krebs, and Judith Hawley; his brother, Thomas Hawley; nieces: Sarah (Forrest) Reynolds, Stephanie Krebs, Kathleen O’Brien, Teresa O’Brien, and Peggy O’Brien; his great-niece, Olivia Reynolds; and great-nephews: Christian Reynolds, Hunter Reynolds, and Liam O’Brien.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Aaron Krebs.

A visitation for Bob will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Memorial remembrances to Kenosha County ARDC, 8600 Sheridan Rd. #500, Kenosha, WI 53143, or WI Parkinson Assoc., 16655 W. Bluemound Rd., Ste. 330, Brookfild, WI 53005 would be appreciated.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI 552-9000

William J. Althaus-Associate