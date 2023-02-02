Robert Rolan Otto

Aug. 6, 1937—Jan. 28, 2023

STANLEY—Robert Roland Otto, 85, of Stanley, WI, formerly of Panama City, FL, and Kenosha, WI, went into the Arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 28, 2023, while at home.

He was born in Kenosha on August 6, 1937, to the late Eleanor and Roland Otto. Bob grew up in Kenosha and attended Friedens Lutheran School and Bradford High School before entering the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1958. Bob married Karlene Bernhardt in January 1956 in Kenosha, and they had five children together. Bob and Karlene later divorced but remained good friends though out their lives. In 1970, he married Joanne Menning and they had one son together.

Bob lived the majority of his life between Kenosha and Florida, but the last several years he wanted to be in Stanley. He loved the beach, being in the sun, watching sports, and the last several years was always up for hilarious shopping adventures with the adult great-grandchildren.

He worked for American Motors/Chrysler Corporation for many years, and also worked as an Insurance Agent for Banker’s Life Company.

Bob loved greatly and enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who all enjoyed his sense of humor. He loved telling stories of the children to anyone he could and was very proud of them all.

Bob was a member of the Remnant Church of God in Stanley and looked forward to attending services and having fellowship with his Church Family. He was always grateful for the faithful love, support, and prayers of his Pastors and the congregation for him over the years.

Bob is survived by five children: Robin (Roger) Huff of Stanley, Janet (Jim) Leiting, Eric (Carrie) Otto and Suzy Otto all of Kenosha, and Kyle (Amber) Otto of Panama City Beach, FL; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, William (Sandy) Otto; his niece, Patty Gerken; and her two sons. He was preceded in death by infant son, Drake Allan Otto, his parents, Roland Otto and Eleanor Patrizzi, his step father, Peter Patrizzi, his sister, Kathleen Patrizzi and a nephew, David Otto.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of service. Burial will take place privately in Evergreen Cemetery-Stanley.