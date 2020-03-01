December 3, 1965—February 26, 2020

Robert Szymanski, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on December 3, 1965, he was the son of the late Peter C. and Marilyn (nee: Robers) Szymanski. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School, graduated from Tremper High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a double major in History and Political Science. He was involved in the Boy Scouts and earned the highest achievement possible of Eagle Scout.

Robert was employed with the Kenosha News as a Distribution Manager for over 28 years and most recently with Goodview Pharmacy. Robert was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Brewers fan. He enjoyed bowling, softball and history, especially anything to do with World War II. Reading, movies and music were among his passions.

Bobbie was dedicated to his family members with a pure heart of gold. He had an unbridled sense of humor and had many friends. One could always count on Bob to be there, with a smile on his face to help them.

