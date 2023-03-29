1959—2023

KENOSHA—Robert Tomczak, 64, of Kenosha passed away on March 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born on March 20, 1959, in Kenosha, the son of Steven Tomczak and Joan (Shankland). He was educated in the schools of Watseka, IL.

Robert married Marian Blockovich on August 24, 1979, in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for the Waukegan Nuclear Power Plant for many years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, baseball, NASCAR, cheering for the Seattle Seahawks but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family especially with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Marian Tomczak of Kenosha; mother, Joan Ruchti of Miami, FL; daughter, Mary (James) Jessen of Neilsville, WI; brother, Steve (Debbie) Tomczak of Cable, WI; sisters: Carol (John) Meyer of IA, Kris (Luis) Martinez of Miami, FL; also included are his four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Steven Tomczak and his step-father, Wayne Ruchti.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Saturday April 1, 2023, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with memorial services to follow immediately at 11:00 AM.

Robert’s family would like everyone to wear “Flannel” in his honor.

