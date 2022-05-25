 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert W. Wade

Robert W. Wade

1932—2022

KENOSHA—Robert William Wade, 89 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to NAMI, PO Box 631, Kenosha, WI 53141, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Bob’s

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

