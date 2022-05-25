Robert W. Wade

KENOSHA—Robert William Wade, 89 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to NAMI, PO Box 631, Kenosha, WI 53141, in his memory.