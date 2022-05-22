Robert W. Wade

1932—2022

KENOSHA—Robert William Wade, 89 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 29, 1932, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Elmer and Florine (Fegan) Wade and remained a lifelong resident. Robert worked as a Supervisor at Jockey International, Kenosha, WI for many years, retiring in 1995.

His interests included an annual fishing trip to Canada, and travelling to Mexico and Door County, WI. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved rooting for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Lady.

Survivors include his children: Paul (Judy) Wade and Nancy (Keith) Lehrke, both of Kenosha, WI; five grandchildren: Dan (Stephanie), Tim (Amber), Sara, Kyle (Plinky), and Lisa (Mike); five great-grandchildren: Kyra, Hydn, Dylan, Alex, and Kalie; one great-great-granddaughter, Emma; his sister, Susan (the late Dr. D. Boyd) Horsley of Kenosha, WI; a nephew, Tom (Sara) Horsley; and a niece, Susanne (Mark) Johns.

In addition to his parents and brother-in-law, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Viletta (Wilde) Wade and nephew, David Horsley.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to NAMI, P.O. Box 631, Kenosha, WI 53141, in his memory.

