Roberta M. Onic (nee: Connolly)

February 13, 1964 – April 30, 2020

Roberta was educated in Kenosha’s Catholic school system, graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1982. She followed her passion of all things music to Milwaukee where she graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee with a degree in music. She never fell out of love with music. In fact, she was known as the family’s songbird, singing at family functions, celebrations, and concerts. At some point in time, however, she realized her passion would not feed her nor her siblings who often showed up unannounced, eating her out of house and home. So, Roberta pursued a career in health care advocacy. Over her lengthy career, with various insurance companies, Roberta worked very hard, often advancing to the next level, earning the respect and accolades of those in her field. Her family was extremely proud of her accomplishments, and they knew her success meant they could bring their growing families to “Auntie Berta’s,” where her many nieces and nephews learned to eat, drink, and be merry while taking bubble baths.