Roberta M. Onic (nee: Connolly)

February 13, 1964 – April 30, 2020
Family and friends lost a shining source of life, love, and laughter on Thursday, April 30, 2020, when Roberta Marie Connolly Onic passed away at her home, on her own terms. She was surrounded by the unending love and dedication of her family at the time of her passing.
Roberta was born on February 13, 1964 to Marilyn Jean (nee: Ventura) and Dr. John E. Connolly, Sr. in Green Bay, WI, setting the stage for her lifelong love of the Green Bay Packers.
Roberta was educated in Kenosha’s Catholic school system, graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1982. She followed her passion of all things music to Milwaukee where she graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee with a degree in music. She never fell out of love with music. In fact, she was known as the family’s songbird, singing at family functions, celebrations, and concerts. At some point in time, however, she realized her passion would not feed her nor her siblings who often showed up unannounced, eating her out of house and home. So, Roberta pursued a career in health care advocacy. Over her lengthy career, with various insurance companies, Roberta worked very hard, often advancing to the next level, earning the respect and accolades of those in her field. Her family was extremely proud of her accomplishments, and they knew her success meant they could bring their growing families to “Auntie Berta’s,” where her many nieces and nephews learned to eat, drink, and be merry while taking bubble baths.
Along the way, Roberta met her life partner, Ellis Onic, who cherished her with all the love a husband could. They married in the fall of 2009, and he never missed an opportunity to express his love to and for her, especially at Christmas, her favorite time of year. They enjoyed cooking with and for each other, sharing their home-spun recipes.
Roberta’s career kept her traveling, something she loved to do as a child when her family spent their summer vacations camping in Montana and visiting her father’s family (the Neumans). These summer vacations took Roberta to some of her favorite places on earth: Wise River, Yellowstone National Park, and Paradise Valley. The big skies of Montana also gave Roberta a pioneering spirit that fueled her willingness to travel for work. Yet, as anyone who travels for work knows, this kind of travel is often exhausting. When Roberta needed respite from her work travels, seeking the comfort and warmth of friends, she headed to her favorite hometown bar, Starlite Club. On Sundays, Roberta could be found at the end of the bar where she watched the Green Bay Packers. Watching the Packers from this spot, wrapped in the camaraderie of the regular Starlite patrons, she found the elixir she needed.
Regardless of where she was—Bozeman, MT, Jacksonville, FL, or a bar stool at Starlite—people were charmed by Roberta’s wit and generosity, characteristics that defined her personality and the love in her heart.
Roberta will be dearly missed by those who survive her, especially during the Christmas holidays, a season she lived for all year long: her mother, Marilyn (nee: Ventura) Connolly, her husband, Ellis Onic, Sr., her step-son Ellis Onic, Jr., her siblings Colleen (Joe Olson) Connolly, John (Patricia Mengoni) Connolly, Patrick (Christine) Connolly, Paul (Kelly) Connolly and Steven (Cathy) Connolly; her nieces and nephews Meghan Olson, Kyra Olson, Gabriela Barroso, Karina Barroso, Noah Connolly, Isabella Connolly, Jack Connolly, Emmett Connolly, Elijah Connolly, Andrew Connolly, Ben Connolly, Addison Connolly and Avery Connolly. Roberta is also survived by her godfather, Robert J. Ventura, and her godchildren, Kate Neely and Alexander Ventura.
She will be welcomed into heaven with open arms by those who preceded her: her father, Dr. John E. Connolly, Sr., and her in-laws, Alice Marie Onic and Curtis Onic.Roberta is also preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A service celebrating Roberta’s life will be held once it is safe for family and friends to gather. In honor of Roberta, the family has suggested memorials to the American Cancer Society.
One last note: Roberta’s family would like to thank Dr. Sana Jeffreys as well as the team of nurses and health care professionals at Kenosha’s Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic who cared for Roberta during her four year battle with cancer.Roberta’s fight was their fight, and we will be eternally grateful for the many kindnesses and considerations they showed Roberta.
