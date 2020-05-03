× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roberta M. Onic (nee: Connolly)

February 13, 1964 - April 30,2020

Kenosha – Roberta M. (nee: Connolly) Onic, age 56, of Kenosha, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by the unending love and dedication of her family, on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Roberta was the loving wife of Ellis; precious daughter of Marilyn and the late Dr. John Connolly; nurturing step-mother of Ellis, Jr; cherished sister & best-friend of Colleen (Joe Olson), John (Patricia Mengoni) Connolly, Patrick (Christine) Connolly, Paul (Kelly) Connolly and Steven (Cathy) Connolly; proud aunt of Meghan Olson, Kyra Olson, Gabriela Barroso, Karina Barroso, Noah Connolly, Bella Connolly, Jack Connolly, Emmett Connolly, Elijah Connolly, Andrew Connolly, Ben Connolly, Addison Connolly and Avery Connolly. Roberta is also survived by her many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

A service celebrating Roberta's life will be held once it is safe for her family and friends to gather. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested. Full obituary information will be made on the funeral home website and in the Kenosha News on Wednesday, May 6th.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate