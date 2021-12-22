Aug. 18, 2021 — Dec. 17, 2021

Rocky W. Mantooth, age 4 months, was called by God to receive his wings on December 17, 2021, at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa.

Born with his twin brother on August 18, 2021 in Wauwatosa, he was the son of Russell “Rusty” and Kayla (Bence) Mantooth.

Rocky loved tummy time and head rubs. He brought so much joy to his beloved family.

Left to cherish memories of Rocky are his parents; his twin brother, Mack and his sisters, Harleigh and Maya; his grandmas, Rita Mantooth and Lisa Kupperschmid; his grandpa, Robert Mantooth; his great-grandmas, Diane Bence, Carmela Tarsitano and Arlene Pusser; his aunts, Nicole Bence, Jessica (Jason) Scott, Emilee Kupperschmid; his uncles, Robert (Brittany) Mantooth, Chris (Brianna) Kupperschmid, Jakob Kupperschmid, Jeremy Bence; his cousins, Anthony, Weston, Brently, Kemper, and Kora.

Rocky was preceded in death by his grandpa, Howie Bence; his great-grandpas, Howard Bence and Glenn Mantooth; his great-grandma, Francis Mantooth; his aunt, Krystal Miller.

Funeral services honoring Rocky’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Rocky will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101