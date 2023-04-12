Roger D. Grisham

1951 - 2023

Roger Dale Grisham, age 71, drew his last breath on earth with his children by his side and was reunited with the love of his life on April 9, 2023. Roger was born November 14, 1951, to Bonard and Margaret (Williams) Grisham in Kenosha, WI. Roger attended local schools, eventually graduating from Tremper High School.

On July 17, 1971, Roger married his high school sweetheart, Donna, who sadly preceded him in death on September 8, 2012. Roger and Donna had a beautiful life together and a family they loved dearly.

Left to miss Roger are his beloved children and greatest accomplishments: Julie (Scott) Fiebrantz, Kylee (Shane) Fox, and Grant (Megan) Grisham. His greatest joy and most treasured moments were spending time with his grandchildren, he was the best Papa to: Camden and Colten Fox and Melanie and Elliot Grisham. He is also survived by siblings: Tommy (Pam) Grisham, Peggy (Dave) Jones; and sisters-in-law: Barbara (William) Hays and Sherri (Michael) Mathis. He will also be missed by his surviving uncle, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Roger started his working career while still in high school at American Motors/Chrysler, retiring April 2008 and owned Jolly Roger's Lawn Service for many years. Roger proudly yet briefly served his country in the Airforce with an honorable discharge.

Roger's various interests included woodworking, deer hunting, being the Captain of many boats and showing his Dodge Ram truck for which he won many trophies. He was an avid and faithful Packer fan but his favorite pastime and greatest passion had to do with all things Harley Davidson. Roger loved spending time on the open road with his two loves, Donna and his two or three wheeled Harley motorcycles. Roger was also a proud member of the Racine Hog Chapter.

Roger truly had a heart of gold and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his family and friends. He was always the life of the party and the smoothest dancer. He never missed the bagpipes on St. Patrick's Day, always dressed up for Halloween and never failed to make sure all the kids (not just his) got a visit from Santa. Roger never disappointed!

In addition to his wife, Donna, Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Bonard and Maggie Grisham; his parents-in-law, James and Claudia McLean; and his brother, Steve Grisham.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. David Knight, Dr. Mario Garretto, Dr. George Poulette, the staff at Froedtert Infusion Cancer Center and Azalea Place for all the care you provided to Roger throughout this journey. A special thank you also to Hospice House for the compassionate care provided to Roger in his final days, we are forever grateful.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Roger's Online Memorial Book at: