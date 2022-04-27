Oct. 7, 1957—Apr. 22, 2022

KENOSHA—Roger Smith, Jr., 64 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born October 7, 1957, in Fort Worth, TX, the son of the late Roger and Sherry (Smythe) Smith, Sr. He married the love of his life, Gilda (Schiaffino), in Las Vegas in 1999. Roger joined the military, enlisting in the Navy, for nearly 20 years when he was honorably discharged in 1996. He fought in Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

Roger loved traveling with Gilda, especially to Virgina Beach to visit the children. If they weren’t traveling, you could find him watching Jeopardy while enjoying a great meal. He loved being around family and working on cars. He spent his time outside landscaping his yard to be just right.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: Nick (Chrissy), Taylor (Sonja), Colby (Randi) Smith, and Meghan Schiaffino; grandchildren: Sebastian, Alexandra, Valentina, Lennon, Logan, Lily, and Lake; siblings: Matthew Smith, and Abby Pofelski; and many other friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bandealy and his team for their care. Also, Hospice Alliance for their compassionate services, especially Brenda and Lisa.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with a memorial service commencing at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

