June 12, 1945—June 3, 2022

SALEM—Roland Trygve “Rollie” Hanson, 76 years old, of Salem, WI passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. He was born June 12, 1945 in Vernon County, WI, the son of the late Joslyn and Ona (nee Goplin) Hanson. On June 23, 1973, Rollie married Ellen Olson in Westby, WI.

Rollie served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968, which included time in Vietnam. He worked for 32 years at American Brass Company and after his retirement worked part time at St. Benedict’s Abbey.

Rollie took particular pride in his yard and landscaping. He was a generous man who was always available to help his neighbors. He also loved spending time boating and fishing on Hooker Lake. Most of all, Rollie loved being with his family, especially his granddaughter, Chloe.

Rollie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ellen; their children: Heath, Timothy, Katie (John); their granddaughter, Chloe; his siblings: Gloria (Garland) Kolbo, Marlene Buros, Diane Wang, Mike (Rosie) Hanson, Karen Hanson, Krissy Hanson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Roger Hanson, Grant Hanson, and Doug Hanson.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with Funeral Services to commence at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Rollie at www.strangfh.com.