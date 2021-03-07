Rollin G. Jansky

1932 — 2021

MIDDLETON — Rollin Garrett Jansky, age 88, passed away on March 2nd, 2021, at Attic Angles Place, Middleton, where he resided the past several years. Rollin was born Oct 6, 1932 in Lacrosse, WI. to Helen May (Garrett) and Raymond Clinton Jansky.

Rollin graduated from Central High School in Lacrosse, and after Military service, in the Army, he went on to receive his MS in Art in 1959 from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He taught art in both Primary and Secondary schools in Madison, before taking a position in 1965 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the Fine Arts Department. In 1971, he spent a year as Senior Lecturer in Sculpture at the College of Art and Design in Cheltenham, England. In 1980, he was the Chairman of the Fine Arts Department at U.W.—Parkside.