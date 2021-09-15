Romano J. Lenci

Romano was a very active man who worked at Simmons Manufacturing Company for a short time before starting his career at American Motors which he held for 30 years. While working at American Motors, he started a landscaping business which he operated until he opened Lenci's Delicatessen with his wife, Lida. They owned and operated the deli from 1965 until their retirement in 1983. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the Italian American Club, Moose Club, and Knights of Columbus earning a fourth degree. He was known for being an avid gardener, walking, and most of all traveling around the world with Lida. They spent their winters in Florida and went back to Italy often.