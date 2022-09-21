March 14, 1935—Sept. 18, 2022

WAUPACA—Romayne Rose (nee Epping) Zeihen, age 87, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Romayne was born on March 14, 1935 to Sylvester and Leona (Richter) Epping in Salem, WI, the seventh of eleven children. She graduated from Wilmot High School where she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, and prom queen.

On July 21, 1956 she was united in marriage to Roger Zeihen at St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster. They were married for 66 years.

Romayne worked as a Medical Assistant for Clifton Peterson, MD and Luben Atzeff, MD in Kenosha, and Terry Hankey, MD in Waupaca. She also enjoyed working as a Secretary for the Waupaca Parks and Rec Department. Romayne volunteered at St. Mary Magdalene as Eucharistic Minister, organized funeral luncheons, and tended to the parish flowers.

She enjoyed golfing, traveling, and working in her yard along the Crystal River. Romayne will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.

Romayne is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years Roger Zeihen of Waupaca; four loving children: Teri (Bob) Schnuck of Cedarburg, Michael (Angela) Zeihen of Reedsburg, Michelle (David) Riley of Kenosha, and Douglas (Suzi) Zeihen of Dousman; nine grandchildren: Stefanie (Hussain) Ali, Jennifer (Scott) LeNoble, Zachary (Kelly) Zeihen, Christie (Samora) Johnson, Julianne (Andrew) Petrasko, Jacob (Laura) Riley, Brianna (Riley) Hass, Matthew Zeihen, and Jonathan Zeihen; three step-grandchildren: Charles (Perla) Pellicane, Danielle (Jeff) Wood, and Juliet Pellicane; nine great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; four sisters: Esther Schmidt, Lillian (Edward) Roberts, Judy Schmidt, and Barbara (Michael) Wisnefski; five sisters-in-law: Betty Epping, Sally Epping, Gladys Epping, Jean Epping (former wife of Norm), and Ramona Gallo; and also by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Leona Epping; her parents-in-law, Nicholas and Irene Zeihen; a step-grandson Ryan Pellicane; two sisters: Eleanor Robers and Marge Ketterhagen; four brothers: Charles, Claude, Norman, and Dale Epping; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Eugene Robers, Elmer Ketterhagen, Dick Schmidt, LeRoy Schmidt, Beatrice (William) David, and David Gallo.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Romayne will be on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, N2845 Shadow Road, Waupaca, WI. Father Xavier Santiago will preside. A visitation will be held on Friday morning from 9:30 AM–11:00 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church or to ThedaCare at Home Hospice.

The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Chen and her team, Dr. Soto, and to ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their compassionate care.