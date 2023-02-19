Ronald A. Pratt

1940-2023

KENOSHA - Ronald A. Pratt, 82, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Waukegan, IL, on June 13, 1940, he was the son of the late Melvin and Florence (Gesky) Pratt.

In November of 1961, he married Donna Jo Tonigan. She preceded him in death in 2000. In January of 2005, he married Alice (Dewey) Wilson.

Ron owned and operated HVAC Services Plus. He enjoyed golf, fishing, watching sports, auctions, traveling, yard sales, and saying his 10,000 words. Karaoke was another passion, especially Elvis songs.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Pratt; two sons: James (Lisa) Pratt and Jeff (Wendy) Pratt; two stepsons: Stephen (Heather) Wilson and Matthew (Sheryl) Wilson; seven grandchildren: Melody, Melissa, Miles, Sally, Keira, Cole, and Micah; several great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Allan Hodell. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Aside from his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by many siblings.

Per Ron's wishes, services were held privately. Interment took place at Hillside Cemetery in Antioch, IL. TCB (Taking Care of Business) Ronee has left the building! Those desiring may make a donation to the Doberman Rescue Alliance of Wisconsin (www.drawi.org/info/donate) or to Aurora at Home Hospice, 1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy., Wauwatosa, WI 53213.

