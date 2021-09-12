BURLINGTON — Ronald Albert White Sr. of Burlington, WI (formerly Twin Lakes) passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Ronald was 84 years of age.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Nancy (Vick Fuller). Six sons: Ronald Jr. (Louise), Patrick (Susan), Timothy (Tracey), Gerald (Kathleen), David, and Christopher (Jennifer). Grandfather to fourteen and great grandfather to six. A brother Joe and sister-in-law Norma Mills and Marilyn Vick. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Sr. and Louise; a daughter Mary Louise; brothers: Dennis and Timothy and brother-in-law Donald Vick.

Ronald was employed at Kenosha County Highway Department for 33 years. He was a Marine that served in the Korean conflict and is now guarding Heavens Gates. Ron loved many hobbies including bowling, fishing, wood working and diamond art painting.

A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 876 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin 53181 on October 2 at 12:00 p.m. where Ron was a member. The service will be held with Military Honors with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.