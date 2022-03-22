1959–2022

KENOSHA—Ronald C. Kaddatz, 62 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, peacefully at his home.

Ronnie was born on July 9, 1959, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Marvin and Doris (Hansen) Kaddatz. He was educated in the Kenosha schools.

He married Carolyn Kelly on February 14, 1992, and she preceded him in death May 18, 2012.

Ronnie was employed at Putzmeister, Sturtevant, WI. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening, watching NASCAR, and spending time at his place up north.

Survivors include his brothers: James (Sue) Kaddatz, Tom (Colleen) Kaddatz; his sisters: Judy (Brad) Keller, Carol (the late Vernon) Riekena, Karen (Art) Ellis, Patsy (Joe) Jakovec, Susan (Rick) Crank, and Kimberly (Joe) Baumeister. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Loretta Kaddatz and Peggy Kaddatz-Mason; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ronnie was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin, Jr. and Gary Kaddatz.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ron’s Online Memorial Book at: