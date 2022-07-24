May 26, 1928—July 16, 2022

WILMOT—Ronald Clifton “Bud” Shotliff, 94 years old, lifelong resident of Wilmot, WI, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born May 26, 1928 in Burlington, WI, the son of the late Robert C. and Nellie C. (nee Kennedy) Shotliff.

On June 12, 1948, Bud married Doris E. (nee Ruppert) in Twin Lakes, WI and she preceded him in death in 2000 after 52 years of marriage.

Bud retired after 20 years of service to his country in the United States Air Force. He spent his career as a member of IBEW Local Electricians Union 150 and worked for I.W. Carey Electric (later Carey-Gelden Electric) in Antioch, IL. He and his wife attended the Wilmot United Methodist Church and Bud was a member of the Semrau-Scott American Legion Hall Post #361 in Wilmot.

Bud is survived by his son, Ronald Craig (Laura) Shotliff; and his longtime companion, Mary Shaffer. In addition to his parents and his wife, Doris, Bud was preceded in death by his sisters, AnnaMae Heide, Ruth McDougall, and his brother, Harley Shotliff.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Bud’s neighbors, friends, and the Home Helpers of Burlington for their assistance and loving care.

Interment with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Wilmot Cemetery, Wilmot, WI.

