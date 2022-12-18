Ronald E. Althoff

1932 - 2022

KENOSHA - Ron was born in Kenosha, WI on November 26, 1932, son of the late Edward and Margaret (Blank) Althoff. He lived in Kenosha until retirement.

He attended St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School where he served as an altar server and was 8th grade Valedictorian. After 9th grade at St. George, he attended St. Catherine's High School in Racine, WI graduating in 1951.

On August 23, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Joellen LaJeunesse at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. They were blessed with eight wonderful children: Vicki (Jeff) Koubek, the late Duane (Tiffaney) Althoff, Brian (Cheri) Althoff, Scott Althoff, Paula (Gary) Powell, Janine (Kevin) Owens, Gregg (Stacy) Althoff, and Ann (the late Bob) Orre.

He was very proud of all 26 grandchildren: Duane, David, Eric, Kristin, Amy, Alex, Alan, Adam, Andrew, Caitlynne, Marissa, Kelcy, Sara, Russell, Emily, Stephanie, Allison, Lindsey, Evan, Tyler, Nicole, Ryan, Ronnie, James, Andrea and Chelsea. He was also survived by 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rita Stein.

While attending University of Wisconsin, he was drafted into the U.S. Army until discharged two years later as a Sergeant.

He joined his father and two uncles at Wisconsin Fuel & Heating where he served as President for many years. He served on the Kenosha Board of Heating License Examiners, Gas Fitters Board and was active in Kenosha Oil Men's Club. Ron loved to golf, travel, play cards, and enjoyed many adventures with a wonderful group of longtime friends from St Marks.

Ron was active at St. Mark Catholic Church, coaching football, softball, CYO swimming, was a Cub Master, Chairman of the Athletic Committee, served on the Constitution Committee and first Parish Council and was active with the St. Mark's Credit Union. He also coached little league for several years.

Upon retirement from Wisconsin Fuel & Heating in 1989, Ron and Joellen moved to Manitowish Waters WI, where they also became involved in the community. Ron joined the Lion's Club and was Lion of the Year in 2000. He was a reader, distributer, and sometimes lead the singing at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. He enjoyed the Northwoods, building and remodeling the cabins, boating, hiking, and having fun with the family who visited often. They spent the winters in the Arizona, starting in Apache Junction and then moving to Sun City West.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Memorial services with military honors will commence at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private in St. James Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a Veteran's organization of your choice.

