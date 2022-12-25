Ronald E. Rasch

May 4, 1957—Dec. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Ronald “Coach Ron” E. Rasch, 65, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center.

He was born on May 4, 1957 to Clifford “Bob” R. and Marlene (Zuhde) Rasch in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School. He received his Associate’s Degree from Gateway Technical College.

In September of 1980 he married Lorelei Grayson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They later divorced.

Ron worked as a Maintenance Technician most recently for Seda North America in Racine as well as other local manufacturing companies for many years.

Ron was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Ron loved coaching, managing and being a board member of Little Leaguers of Kenosha for over 30 years. He coached the 11–12-year olds Lee Plumbing team known as his Purple Plumbers. Ron was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and went to over 250 games sitting in the bleachers. He was also a Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed watching the games with his sons. He loved watching all his grandkids succeeding at everything they did. Most of all, he loved vacationing and spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his sons: Jeffrey (Dime) Rasch, Timothy (Sabrina) Rasch and Daniel Rasch; his mother, Marlene Principe; his grandchildren: Evan, Wyatt, Sophia and Daniel, Jr.; his siblings: James (Rod) Rasch-Claussen, Linda Rasch and Nancy (Keith Aker) Beilke; his former wife, Lorelei Zielsdorf; and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Rasch.

He is preceded in death by his father Clifford “Bob” Rasch and his stepfather Santo Principe.

Funeral Services for Ron will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to Little Leaguers of Kenosha..

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Ron’s Online Memorial Book