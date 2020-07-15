Ronald J. Christman

Ron and Jane owned and operated Christman's Boy Blue and Custard in two locations: one on Sheridan Road, and another on Roosevelt Road. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was a dedicated teacher, a devout Catholic and loved running the ice cream stores. After retiring and selling the businesses, Ron and Jane spent their golden years living in Clearwater, FL where they enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling and walks around the Serendipity Park. He was an avid golfer and a true “Greenbay Packers Fan” where he was raised and grew up in Greenbay, WI. Ron was also very athletic playing on many baseball, football and basketball teams as a youth through his college years!

Ron was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and faith was of fundamental importance to him. Each Christmas, he read and discussed the Bible with his children and grandchildren, always reminding us of the importance of spirituality in our lives.

Ron is survived by his three daughters, Andrea (Paul) Weisner, Cheryl (Robert Brand) Christman and Allyson (Terence) Majors; his nine grandchildren; and his 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his son, Jeffery Baumgart-Christman; his brothers, Carrol Christman and George Christman; his grandsons, Jacob Christman and Jeffery Tranberg.