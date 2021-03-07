Ronald J. Kramer

1964 — 2021
Ronald Kramer, 57, of Kenosha passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald was born on January 20, 1964 in Kenosha, the son of the late Francis and Elsie (Schmidt) Kramer. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Ronald married Darla Scheckler on July 14, 1990 in Kenosha, they were married for 30 years. He was employed as a prep cook for several Italian restaurants and the Great Lakes Naval Base. Ronald was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, the Moose Lodge #281, and was a yearly Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army. His hobbies included fishing, collecting match box cars and sports cards, shooting pool, was very active in the Monday Night Pool League at the Moose, volunteering at the Moose, but most of all spending time with his family & friends, especially his dogs, Taffy & Peanut.
Survivors include his wife, Darla Kramer of Kenosha; children, Rhonda & Rocky Kramer of Kenosha; brother, Rick (Joann) Kramer of Kenosha; sisters, Ruth Spence of Kenosha, Rae Ann (Jim) Symanski of Kenosha; and survived by many other family & friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 1:00PM-3:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 3:00PM.
