Ronald J. Kramer

Ronald was born on January 20, 1964 in Kenosha, the son of the late Francis and Elsie (Schmidt) Kramer. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Ronald married Darla Scheckler on July 14, 1990 in Kenosha, they were married for 30 years. He was employed as a prep cook for several Italian restaurants and the Great Lakes Naval Base. Ronald was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, the Moose Lodge #281, and was a yearly Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army. His hobbies included fishing, collecting match box cars and sports cards, shooting pool, was very active in the Monday Night Pool League at the Moose, volunteering at the Moose, but most of all spending time with his family & friends, especially his dogs, Taffy & Peanut.