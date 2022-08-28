1935 – 2022

KENOSHA—Ronald L. Giovanelli, 87 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at The Legacy at St. Joseph’s, Kenosha, WI.

He was born February 9, 1935, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Leo and Florence (Arndt) Giovanelli and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School, Kenosha. Ron went on to serve in the U.S. Army in 1953.

On June 27, 1959, he married Jane Sanborn in Racine, WI. Ron spent 29 years working for American Motor Corp, Kenosha WI on the assembly line.

Ron enjoyed muscle cars, air shows, and was a member of various gun clubs. He was an avid bowler and was proud of his 300 game.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jane; children: Matt (Nancy) Giovanelli of West Bend, WI and Becky (Curt) Briddell of Jacksonville, FL; and two granddaughters: Jessica (Shawn) and Ashley.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Henderson.

Funeral services and interment with military honors were held privately in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in his memory to The Legacy at St. Joseph’s, 9244 29th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143.

